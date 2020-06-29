Two-time major winner Ángel Cabrera will return to Sioux Falls for the 2020 Sanford International.

Cabrera joined the PGA Tour in 2007 and has three wins on his resume. The 57-year-old has participated in 2005, 2007, 2009, 2013 Presidents Cups. Last season, Cabrera played in two PGA Tour Champions events finishing tied for 21st at The Ally Challenge. He committed to play at the Sanford International last year but was forced to withdraw from the event.

Cabrera isn't coming to town alone though. Joining Cabrera at the 2020 Sanford International will be Fred Funk and Kirk Triplett.

Eight-time PGA Tour and nine-time PGA Tour Champions winner Funk comes to Sioux Falls for this year's event. Funk won the 2005 The Players Championship as a member of the PGA Tour. Since joining the PGA Tour Champions, Funk has rattled off nine victories including the U.S. Senior Open Championship in 2009. Funk finished tied for 32nd in last year's Sanford International event.

Seventh-place finisher at last year's Sanford International Kirk Triplett returns to Sioux Falls this September. Triplett is a three-time winner as a member of the PGA Tour and he joined the PGA Tour Champions in 2012. During his time on the PGA Tour Champions, Triplett has eight victories. While he finished seventh at last year's Sanford International, Triplett was tied for the lead heading into the final day.

Tickets for the 2020 Sanford International are available now. For more information about tickets and the golfers that have committed to play, click here.