20 Years Ago Today, Family Guy 1st Aired

It may be hard to believe but one of the most raunchy television shows ever to air in American history is celebrating their 20th anniversary today. Family Guy debuted on January 31, 1999, but in fact, it got canceled at one point.

Lets rewind, back in 1998 Seth MacFarlane pitched a seven-minute pilot to Fox which the company loved the idea and the show was given the green light. But shortly after the third season in 2002, Fox canceled the series with one episode left unaired. Adult Swim aired that episode in 2003, finishing the series' original run. However, thanks to DVD sales and high rating for syndicated reruns on Adult Swim convinced the network to renew the show in 2004 for a fourth season and the rest is history.

Since the show 1st aired, Family Guy has been nominated for 12 Primetime Emmy Awards and 11 Annie Awards, and has won three of each. The shows 17th season kicked off in September of 2018. Above is the 1st episode of season 1.