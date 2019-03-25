2 Accused of Hauling 151 Pounds of Pot Plead Not Guilty

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Two Indiana residents who authorities say were caught in South Dakota with 151 pounds of marijuana in a rental truck have pleaded not guilty to federal drug charges.

The U.S. attorney's office says 23-year-olds Brendan Lee, of Chesterton, Indiana, and Sarah Worthman, of Bloomfield, Indiana, were stopped on Feb. 21 while traveling through the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation.

They're scheduled for trial April 30 on drug possession and conspiracy charges and could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

