1st Photograph Of A Tornado Was Taken in South Dakota

Who would have thought that the 'best-known tornado' photograph would have been taken in South Dakota?

The photograph was taken by F. N. Robinson on August 28, 1884, and is the image that you saw above.

"The image of this tornado was taken near Howard, South Dakota and the weather system went on to kill 4-6 people and cause considerable loses to livestock and buildings. The photo was taken with a box camera with an exposure of up to 10 minutes. Robinson later doctored the photo, as was normal then, before selling it as a postcard"- On This Day.

The historic photo was taken almost 136 years ago (the 137 anniversary is next month).

And depending on which map you look at of 'tornado alley' it either includes the whole state of South Dakota or a portion of it but either way South Dakota still experiences tornadoes.

For instance, remember the tornadoes that ripped through Sioux Falls in September of 2019?

Sioux Falls made national news on September 10, 2019, for the damage that those natural disasters caused to our city, businesses, and homes.

"Two tornadoes “rapidly developed” in southern Sioux Falls, according to the National Weather Service. One is near the Avera Heart Hospital, the other near 85th Street and Western Avenue. Both tornadoes are rated as EF-2s, with max wind speeds around 125 mph"- Dakota News Now.

The next day, September 11, we could see that the 41st Advanced Auto Parts Store had been taken out along with some damage caused to several homes, Plaza 41 and Avera Heart Hospital.

Source: On This Day and Dakota News Now