1st Annual Renew Women’s Summit Coming Soon

Megan Howard is a vivacious, hard-working, lover of life. She spends her workdays as a financial advisor, (focusing on women's financial issues) trying to help people plan for their futures. In the course of this work, Megan has encountered more than a few women who consistently put themselves last in their own lives.

She knew women were longing for some guidance on how to better balance their lives. Perhaps an inclusive event of some sort was the answer. But it had to be minimally time-consuming (because women are busy!) and it needed to cut to the chase with both information and inspiration (because women are busy!!).

That is how the Renew Women's Summit was born. It is happening on Friday, June 7, from 8:30 AM to 1 PM at the Hilton Garden Inn-Downtown. This half-day conference was created to inform and educate women on ways to manage their time and finances, renew their energy, and care for their physical and spiritual needs.

Eight extraordinary presenters are participating, covering subjects from spiritual renewal to financial education, yoga for mind and body, charitable giving and more.

Tickets are $50 per person, ( available online ) include a wonderful buffet lunch, and all proceeds benefit the work of Call to Freedom , which supports victims of human trafficking.

For more information call 605-275-2310, see the Renew Women's Summit event Facebook page , or The Howard Group of Baird on Facebook .