$17.5 Million Allocated to Lewis & Clark Water System

The Lewis & Clark Water System (LCWS) Reclamation’s Rural Water Program will be receiving a total of $17.5 million in federal funding for FY21 for the ongoing construction of the project. With the combined efforts of the tristate congressional delegation, the LCWS will continue the construction of the project.

The LCWS is a non-profit wholesale provider of water to its member cities and rural water systems in southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa, and southwest Minnesota. The current membership stands at 15. According to the latest release, members yet to be connected include Hull, Sioux Center, Sheldon, Sibley, and Madison.

The funding will be used to complete construction already underway on a 16 million gallons per day collector well near Vermillion and a 2.5 million gallon water tower at Beresford. Also, a contract is set to be awarded this year that includes the construction of the Sioux Center meter building, expansion of the Hull meter building, and adding pumps to the Beresford pump station.

