16 Year Old Shot and Killed in Sioux Falls on Wednesday Night

Tragedy struck Sioux Falls on Wednesday night as a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed.

Local authorities say Ephraim Shulue was the victim and was found on the ground late Wednesday night on the 900 block of Cleveland Avenue.

When authorities arrived, Shulue had a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital and later passed away.

My wife and I have experienced the horrific reality of losing a kid who we took care of in Nashville to gun violence in his early 20's and stories like this break my heart.

The suddenness of the death accompanied by the young age of the victim in this case and in our life makes the tragic nature of the situation escalate to another level.

Police in Sioux Falls are asking the public to contact Crime Stoppers with any information on the incident to help with the investigation.