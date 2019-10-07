16-Year-Old Activist Greta Thunberg Speaking In The Dakotas

16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg was in South Dakota to attend a climate change forum. Thunberg gained global attention when she spoke out against the lack of the world's action combating climate change at the United Nations gathering this year.

On Sunday Thunberg attended a panel discussion on the Pine Ridge Reservation in Southwestern South Dakota. She is planning on attending a similar event at the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota on Tuesday.

According to ABC News, the Swedish Teen is concerned about the proposed path of the Keystone XL pipeline through South Dakota, as well as plans to double oil flowing through the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota.

The Des Moines Register is reporting that in her short address Thunberg stated "the world is at a tipping point; more people are standing together to fight climate change. Together, we are unstoppable."