COVID-19 has forced events to be canceled or postponed around the world. However, despite all the countless cancellations, the 24th annual Sioux Falls Farm Show marched on.

This year’s farm show is taking place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The three-day Sioux Falls Farm Show features over 320 exhibitors and more than 1,000 farm products. According to its website, the Sioux Falls Farm Show welcomes "over 25,000 agricultural producers from South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota to review the latest farm technology focused on improving yields, reducing costs, and managing risk."

The fun at the Sioux Falls Farm Show kicked off on Wednesday, January 27th at 9 AM and continues until Friday, January 29th from 9 AM until 4 PM.

This was my second year attending this informative farming event. Farmers and Ag producers really secure an up-close and personal look at the latest farming equipment and technology. Here are some of the top moments at this year’s Sioux Falls Farm Show.

12 Reasons To Go To The 2021 Sioux Falls Farm Show

Stop on over to the Sioux Falls Farm Show to explore what the farming world has to offer this year!