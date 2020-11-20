10 TV Shows We Watched Throughout COVID

Most people nowadays are sitting on their couches catching up on their favorite television shows, re-watching others, or starting a whole new television series. Why? Well...because there really isn't that much to do thanks to COVID.

Watching television shows is a way to escape from the real world. We can choose to travel back to our childhood or to another world.

So what was the one television show that many people tuned into during the pandemic? Based on a study from the Observer, it's kind of a mixed bag of shows. The Observer collected this information from Parrot Analytics, which is "a data firm that tracks TV popularity through social media, fan ratings, and piracy to figure out who’s watching what."

The top ten shows people have been watching during the COVID-19 pandemic include:

What television shows have you been watching during COVID?