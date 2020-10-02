10 Girls Trips That Won’t Break The Bank

Traveling is a lot different than it was at this time last year thanks to the on-going effects of the coronavirus. However, now more than ever it seems like people want to get out and do something adventurous. More importantly, they want to spend more time with family and friends. Women already know the perfect event: a girls' trip.

I always love spending time with my friends, and it's even better when we are exploring new sites together. Unfortunately, some girls' trips can get pretty pricey, and it's no secret most people are currently sticking to a strict budget.

So ladies if you're searching for some girl time within your budget, Travel + Leisure lists 25 destinations that won't drain your bank account. For the sake of time and space, I'll highlight 10 of these trips. This list may surprise you just a bit.

Ladies, where would you travel with your girls?