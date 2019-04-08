Zion Lutheran Hosts Their Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Easter is another one of those special times of year when tradition plays an important role in the lives of Sioux Empire families. This is another one of those traditions you'll want to add to your family calendar, Zion Lutheran's Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Every year on the Saturday before Easter, families are invited to a special day of remembrance and fun. This year this event is going on Saturday, April 20 from 10 AM to 1:30 PM at Zion Lutheran Church at 1400 S. Duluth Avenue in Sioux Falls.

There will be story time, music, snacks, an Easter basket giveaway, and of course the big Easter egg hunt for a ton of candy! There will be three different age groups, 0-3, 4-6, and 7 and up.

No pre-registration is required, just round up your family and friends and join in the celebration of the season. You bring the enthusiasm, Zion Lutheran has the activities and the candy.

For more information see Zion Lutheran Church online , on Facebook , or call 605-338-5226.