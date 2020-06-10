Zales and Kay Jewelers to Close 200 Stores

Add jewelry to the industries that were hit particularly hard during the COVID-19 outbreak. Signet Jewelers LTD., the parent company of Zales, Jared, and Kay Jewelers shuttered almost 2,800 stores at the height of the pandemic. Sadly, many of those will not re-open. Bloomberg reports that nearly 150 stores in North America will not remain open.

The company has not said which locations will close but are in the process of negotiating with landlords in mall locations. The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls houses Kay Jewelers and Zales.

“Shopping malls will continue to be an important part of a customer shopping experience but it’ll vary mall by mall." ~ Signet Jewelers Chief Executive Officer Gina Drosos

On the bright side, the Empire Mall, which does robust business, has been quite resilient when it comes to brand-named chains filing bankruptcy. In May 2020, L Brands, the parent company of Victoria's Secret and Bath and Body Works, announced store closures. That Empire Mall location is still open. Do we have the last JC Penny standing? It seems so.

Let's take these as good signs and pick up a nice piece of jewelry for the spouse. They deserve it after that endless quarantine time with you.

