Zac Brown Band Postponing Sioux Falls Concert Coronavirus Concern

Zac Brown Band was scheduled to bring their Owl Tour to Sioux Falls on Wednesday, April 15 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center; however, that show has been postponed.

The Zac Brown Band has announced they are postponing the whole tour out of caution due to the increasing public concerns associated with the Coronavirus or COVID-19.

The following post is from the band's website zacbrown.com:

Out of caution and due to increasing public health concerns, Zac Brown Band is postponing the spring 2020 leg of “The Owl Tour.” This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority. Rescheduled dates for all spring shows (through Nashville on April 25) will be announced soon. We ask that our fans retain their tickets as they will be honored on the new dates. At this time, our “Roar With The Lions” Summer 2020 tour dates (commencing in May) will be performed as planned. Thank you for your understanding.

zacbrownband.com