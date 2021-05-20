YouTuber Tells People The Truth About Living In Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls is not just one of the fastest-growing cities in South Dakota, but it’s also one of the fastest-growing cities in the entire country. Believe it or not, Sioux Falls is quickly approaching 200,000 residents!

Recently, Sioux Falls has become the hotspot for young professionals starting their careers, for young families planting their roots, as well as for individuals seeking an overall great quality of life. Why all the interest and intrigue in our great city? Well, I found an individual who can offer some insight about the Sioux Falls surge!

One YouTuber AND real estate agent from Sioux Falls shares many great qualities about Sioux Falls but reminds its viewers, it’s not always sunshine and rainbows. Apparently, there’s the good, the bad, and....the not so appealing side to Sioux Falls.

Ramzi Salameh from Exp. Reality recently created a video and posted it on his YouTube channel explaining what life is really like in Sioux Falls. It's part of his "Sensational Sioux" video series. Initially, Ramzi mentions questions that some people have about South Dakota's largest city. For instance, someone even asked the question about whether or not Sioux Falls has electricity...that's a whole another topic for a different story.

In the four-minute video, Ramzi begins by highlighting the "pros" of living in Sioux Falls. The top three reasons on his list include:

"Big City Livin'," Small Town Feel

Cost of living in Sioux Falls is very affordable

Great schools, healthcare, and the economy is booming

So far so good, right? Well, there are always two sides to every story, and Sioux Falls is no different. Ramzi tells the truth and tells viewers the "cons" to Sioux Falls. This list is not so pretty:

In the winter, it gets "very, very, VERY, cold." (Ramzi assures people they will "get used to it." Heck, I'm still not used to it and I've lived in the Midwest my entire life!)

There is no Major Sports team in the state.

It's a "little big town," meaning everyone knows EVERYONE.

The last con is probably the greatest obstacle of them all. Everyone seems to know you, and what's going on in your life. This is definitely a concern for private individuals. So relatable.

Do you agree with this "Pro and Con" list?