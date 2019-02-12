Youth Dies on South Dakota Snowmobile Trail

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile died Sunday from a snowmobile accident that occurred on Saturday (February 9).

The age of the juvenile has not been released, but sources say the child was from North Dakota and was a passenger on a snowmobile being driven by a family member. The identity of the youth is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The crash happened on trail number seven, approximately a half mile west of U.S. Highway 385. The trail is part of the Mickelson Trail that runs from a base near Deadwood.

The crash is under investigation by several law enforcement agencies. Information provided did not indicate if the snowmobile had veered off the groomed trail.

Until last December, South Dakota had been free of any snowmobile fatalities since 2009. A woman from out of state died in the Black Hills while snowmobiling in Spearfish Canyon when she left a groomed trail and hit a rock.