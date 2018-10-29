You’re Invited To ‘Trunk and Treat’ Zion Lutheran Sioux Falls

We are very lucky around the Sioux Falls area to have lots of great safe and fun Halloween Trick or Treating options. One of the Sioux Falls perennial Halloween events is the Zion Lutheran Trunk-and-Treat party on Wednesday October 31st.

All the fun begins at 5 pm and goes until 6:30 pm. This years theme is come and meet your favorite book characters and is appropriately titled “Trunk and Treat Into The Books”.

Zion Lutheran Church is located at 1400 S. Duluth Avenue here in Sioux Falls. This is of course a safe family fun environment and you don't have to be Lutheran to join in the fun, everyone is welcome!

About Zion Lutheran Church: A caring people in fellowship around Word and Sacrament in personal service to Jesus Christ in world-wide mission. At Zion Lutheran Church we are committed to reaching out, strengthening the saved, and serving Jesus Christ by serving others!