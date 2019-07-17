You’re Eating Chocolate Wrong
That's right. You're probably eating chocolate wrong according to chocolate experts at Delish and The Chocolate Fetish.
So, I'm here to help relay the message. Here are a few things to help increase your chocolate enjoyment.
- Don't chew it. They recommend putting a piece of chocolate in your mouth and pressing it against the roof of your mouth with your tongue and letting it melt. (I actually do this when eating things like a Hershey Kiss.)
- Eat it in small pieces. Breaking chocolate in smaller pieces help to release the aromas.
- Rub it with your thumb. Rubbing your chocolate helps soften it and release the aromas as well.
- Smell it. Just like wine, smelling it first helps enhance the flavor. Smelling helps prime your taste buds.
- Let it linger. Don't wash down your chocolate too fast. No drinking immediately after. Good chocolate, again like wine, should have a long finish so if you're taking a swig too soon, you won't get the full experience.
- Don't mix chocolates. Honestly, I'm an equal opportunity chocolate eater, but the experts say eating too many kinds of chocolate confuses your taste buds.
So that's that on that.