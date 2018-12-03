Your Toilet Seat Is Cleaner Than Your Smartphone

Go ahead, grab that toilet seat at home and get up close and talk into it.

Weird, right? Who could be that disgusting?

Well, apparently you

Readers Digest has an article listing 12 everyday items that are filthier than your toilet seat and that smartphone you constantly are touching and talking into is one of them According to the article, there was a study done and part of what they found is:

researchers swabbed 30 tablets, 30 phones, and an office toilet seat. The tablets had up to 600 units per swab of staphylococcus (also known as staph, which can cause severe stomach sickness) and the phones had up to 140 units. The typical toilet seat had less than 20 units.

Other items that apparently are dirtier than that toilet seat include your remote, that keyboard you touch a thousand times or more a day and even the faucets you turn on to make doggone sure your hands are good and clean.

The lesson? Well, that's up to you to decide, but as for me, well we just can't get away from germs, whether is putting gas in the car, pushing that elevator button to get to the 4th floor...even Fido's dog bowl is a germfest.

So, just do the best you can. And as far as talking to that toilet seat instead of your smartphone, don't do it. People will talk.