Your Opinion Needed for Sioux Falls Park Survey

Your opinion matters when it comes to planning for the future of Sioux Falls Parks. Surveys are being mailed out randomly to Sioux Falls residents, so you if you get one in the mail, take a few minutes to let them know what you think.

The survey, which will be mailed out in May, is looking for your input regarding the many parks in the city, recreation activities and programs, the trail system and open space. Information gathered will help in planning for the future.

“Resident input is critical to determining the parks and recreation needs and priorities of the Sioux Falls community,” said Don Kearney, Director of Parks and Recreation. “The more people who fill out the survey, the more accurate and reliable our survey results will be.”

If you don't receive a survey and would like to participate, you can go to the City's website and provide your input online. https://www.plansfparks.org/

The survey takes 10 to 15 minutes to complete.