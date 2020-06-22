Your CBD Store East Side Location Coming Soon to Sioux Falls

This past spring, Governor Kristi Noem legalized hemp in the State of South Dakota. This legislation also included legalizing the production of CBD products. Shortly after this law was passed, the national Your CBD Store opened a Sioux Falls location with a second Sioux Falls store on the horizon.

Matt and Vicki Yde own Your CBD Store which is located on the corner of 41st Street and West Avenue. Your CBD Store in Sioux Falls is the first franchise in South Dakota. Earlier this year, Matt and his business partners opened a Your CBD Store in Fargo, North Dakota.

This establishment and dream for Matt and Vicki almost did not happen due to Governor Noem's efforts to put the brakes on hemp legalization. After lawmakers on both sides of the aisle hammered out a bill that reflected Governor Noem's expectation, it was full speed ahead with the Ydes's project. Once legalization of hemp was given the green light by Governor Noem, the CBD store was soon a reality.

The first Sioux Falls Your CBD Store location offers its customers a variety of CBD products including standard tinctures as well as water-soluble products, edible products, and topical creams. According to its website, Your CBD Store states, "It’s our goal to provide innovative and wholesome Hemp-derived products that utilize natural plant synergies. We focus on promoting our products to the informed consumer, those who will demand transparency and the highest quality Hemp-derived products." The manufacturer put the lab results on the back of the bottle so you know what's in the CBD. All you have to do is take a picture of the QR code on the back of the products to see.

Matt Yde indicated there is a demand for CBD products in the Sioux Empire, hence there are plans to open an east side location very soon.