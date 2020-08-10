Your CBD Store East Side Is Now Open In Sioux Falls

After noticing the high demand for CBD products in the Sioux Empire, Your CBD Store was determined to bring a second location to Sioux Falls.

The ribbon is cut and Your CBD Store east side location is now officially opened for business. Sioux Falls residents can now visit Your CBD Store just along East 26th Street.

According to its website, Sioux Falls Your CBD Store owners, Matt and Vicki Yde explain that they want to be able to inform others about CBD products. This second store location will help them achieve just that. The store website states, "It’s our goal to provide innovative and wholesome Hemp-derived products that utilize natural plant synergies. We focus on promoting our products to the informed consumer, those who will demand transparency and the highest quality Hemp-derived products."

This past spring, Governor Kristi Noem legalized hemp in the State of South Dakota. This legislation also included legalizing the production of CBD products. Shortly after this law was passed, the national Your CBD Store opened its first store in Sioux Falls.

As mentioned in a previous article, this establishment and dream for Matt and Vicki almost did not happen due to Governor Noem's efforts to put the brakes on hemp legalization. After lawmakers on both sides of the aisle hammered out a bill that reflected Governor Noem's expectation, it was full speed ahead with the Ydes's project. Once the legalization of hemp was given the green light by Governor Noem, the inaugural CBD store was soon a reality.

