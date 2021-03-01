Spring football at the FCS level has been a welcomed sign for football fans but last weekend an unfortunate event happened on the sideline at one of the games.

Northern Iowa wide receiver Quan Hampton was going out of bounds after a nice play when he was leveled by one of the Youngstown State staffers.

Youngstown State assistant coach and director of player personnel Tim Johnson has been suspended from being on the sideline the rest of the season for his actions.

It was certainly a bush league move as many have pointed out on social media.

Johnson has since apologized in a statement released by Youngstown State, "I apologize to UNI, Youngstown State, the Missouri Valley Football Conference and our community for what occurred on Saturday. As a member of the YSU Football staff, my actions are held in high regard and that should have never occurred. Again, I deeply apologize to all who have been impacted by my actions."

Many would say Coach Johnson is getting off easy as he gets to keep his job for now and hopefully, this can be a teaching moment for every coach out there to keep their cool no matter the situation.

Youngstown State is 0-2 to start the season and will host Southern Illinois this Saturday in Missouri Valley Conference play.

For more information on Youngstown State football, their roster, and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their website.