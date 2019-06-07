Younger Workers Want Older Workers To Get Out Of The Way

'Get out of the way, you old fogie!'

Well, it may not be quite that direct, but the younger folks in the workforce would sure like the older workers to move along...and get out of the way.

According to a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, a lot of workers under 50 wish those over 50 would hurry up and retire already!

And the younger they are, the more they want the 'old folks' to get out of the job market. 44% of the 18-29 age group think it's a bad trend that people are working longer than they used to. Elevated health car costs is often cited as one of the reasons.

What about the other side of the coin, those of us that are...well, of a certain advanced age?

6 in 10 of us over the age of 60 think working longer is a good trend. So I suppose it's all about how you look at it.

And how old you are.