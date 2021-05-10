Young & Richards to Close After Over 70 Years in Sioux Falls

Young & Richards in downtown Sioux Falls will close its doors as owners Cindy and Jerry Palleschi (Sr.) head into retirement.

The flower shop has been a downtown Sioux Falls staple since it opened in 1947 on the corner of 11th and Main. The Palleschis purchased the business in 2009 and moved it from its 11th and Main location to a more walk-in friendly location on Phillips Avenue in 2011.

“We became empty nesters and had a great opportunity to purchase the building and live above the new location,” said Cindy. “Putting Young & Richards on the busy and growing Phillips Avenue, the walk-in business significantly improved our store and allowed us to expand our services.”

Young & Richards grew from an everyday flower shop to a business that offered homemade fudge, nuts, novelty gifts, and even baby clothes.

With three grandchildren, and a fourth grandchild on the way, the Palleschis have decided to close the business and settle down. The couple sold the entire downtown Sioux Falls complex.

“We’re looking forward to spending more time with our grandchildren and children, said Cindy. “Owning a business is a rewarding experience but comes with a lot of time commitment, and we’re excited about dedicating more of our time to our family and new hobbies.”

While it is an exciting time for the Palleschis to move forward in life, they will miss seeing all of their regular customers and serving Sioux Falls and the surrounding communities.

“We want to thank all of our loyal customers and those that have supported us over the history of Young & Richards.”

Young & Richards will officially close the store in early June. Cindy says that the store will be offering specials and slashing prices in the remaining days.

(Editor Note: This article has been proudly written by the son of Jerry and Cindy...and he wishes his parents the very best in retirement. Congratulations on a successful career!)