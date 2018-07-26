Young Girl in Ohio is My New Hero

So, I was killing time on Facebook, as you do, and I came across a picture from a local newspaper.

The newspaper is the Geauga County Maple Leaf in Ohio. The article is from a 12-year-old girl named Julianne Speyer. She wrote to the paper to show her distaste for the announcer at the local July 4th parade.

When the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts were in the parade the announcer referred to the boys as "future leader's and the Girls Scouts were 'just having fun'." She didn't think that was right. She said she thought it was 'patronizing and sexist.'

All of which I agree with! Also, at 12, I don't know if I knew what patronizing meant. So kudos to her on so many levels.



I love that she was upset so she actually did something about it. I hear and see things that I don't agree with all the time, but I hardly ever actually do anything about it ( I'm working on it ). I think a lot of us are too passive sometimes when it comes to these sorts of things. Confrontation can be scary and it's easier to just go about your business. If I was at that parade and heard the announcer, I probably would have thought to myself, "Hey, that's sexist," but that would have been it.

So I give Julianne a round of applause and want to thank her for doing more than most and standing up for herself and girls and women everywhere!

This is exactly the sort of thing that gives me hope for the leaders of the future!

The future is female!

See Also: