Young Fun: PAW Patrol Coming to Sioux Falls

All paws on deck! Nickelodeon presents PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming to the Denny Sanford Premier Center on February 12 - 13, 2019! It's an action-packed, music-filled production where the heroic pups from the top-rated animated series PAW Patrol embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.

Personally speaking, all of our kids enjoyed PAW Patrol when they were preschool age and highly recommend it.

And because parents really like to know this stuff before going to the show. There will be light-up gadgets for sale and expensive snow cones in souvenir cups at every turn. But you already knew that.

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” includes two acts and an intermission and lots of costume changes to help bring the pups to life on stage. The performance is interactive, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles during their mission!

Here's how to get your tickets:

Tickets for all three performances go on sale September 28 and can be purchased at the Premier Center Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com , or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.