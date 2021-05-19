You’ll Be So Appreciated When You ‘Adopt-a-Lawn’ in Sioux Falls!

Imagine your parents or grandparents living far from family. Wouldn't you want to know someone was looking after them? They still want to stay in their own home, but need a bit of help with things. Who can you, or they call?

Workers on Wheels (WOW) is a program through Active Generations that helps people 60 and over who are on their own without family in the area. They can do a number of tasks that seniors aren't physically able to do anymore, or simply can't afford to pay someone else to do.

Some of the services provided include:

Lawn care and yardwork

Light housekeeping

Minor home repairs

Rides for medical appointments or grocery shopping

All of these helpful chores are done by volunteers in the area, at no cost to the senior homeowners.

Right now The Helpline Center is helping Active Generations find volunteers for the Workers on Wheels Adopt-a-Lawn program. This would be a wonderful chance for families, service and church groups, or even individuals, to spend time outdoors helping Sioux Falls seniors.

All you need is a couple of hours of spare time and the desire to bring some relief and a smile to others in need. When you adopt someone's lawn, you agree to mow it at least once a week and to try and keep it safe and manageable.

You must be 18 or older, unless you're there with an adult, in which case 16 and up is just fine.

To volunteer or for more information, you can call the Helpline Center at 211, or see Helpline Center online, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedin.

And if you or someone you know needs to have their lawn adopted, call Workers on Wheels at Active Generations at 605-333-3317.