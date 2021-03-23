You Really Need to Stop With The Vaccination Selfies

You got the shot. Good deal. The world doesn't need to know.

In a growing trend, people are posting pics of themselves online and on social media with their new vaccination card letting friends and followers know they have received the COVID-19 shot. But it's really not a good idea.

According to the Better Business Bureau, those cards pose a huge identity theft risk because there is sensitive information, including your birth date and medical identification number, on the card.

Here's why this is dangerous: with a little digging, scammers can access a ton of personal information with what’s visible on the card. On top of that, there’s also a huge market for printing up fake vaccine cards, which can be used for airline travel, entertainment, and dating apps, and any place that is requiring these cards for entry or travel in the future. These can be sold for lots of money online for those willing to pay.

Celebrities love doing this. Below is Rob Halford of Judas Priest with his finger over his personal info.

Here's a better idea: take a pic of your bandaid. Take a pic of you in the waiting room. Heck, grab a selfie with the person who gave you a shot. Just leave the card out of it.

