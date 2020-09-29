You Probably Won’t Like the CDC’s Guidelines For Thanksgiving

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) released its guidelines for a safe Thanksgiving and it pretty much centers around being home with immediate family. For some, this might be great news. For others, not so much. Here's the breakdown from the CDC website broken down into three categories; low-risk activities, medium-risk activities, and high-risk activities:

Low Risk:

~Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household

~Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others

~Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family

~Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday

~Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home

Medium Risk:

~Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community

~Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks are encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing

~Attending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place

High Risk:

~Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving

~Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race

~Attending crowded parades

~Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgment and increase risky behaviors

~Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household