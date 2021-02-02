Jane’s Little Coalinga. Formerly Jane and Dean’s Little Coalinga. Jane and Dean broke-up. Dean died. He looked like Santa. Good man. Jane and her sister Jean (they’re twins) carried on until they closed ‘er down…sad, sad day in Sioux Falls dive bar history.

Best drink at the Coalinga? The Tub! A plastic collector NFL team cup with ice, Coke, a slice of lime, and a very generous of Jim Beam.

Best burger at the Coalinga? The Jethro…a hot, hearty double cheeseburger, 2 strips of bacon, 2 slices of molten cheese on a soft Old Home hamburger bun…and tater tots, ketchup, spicy mustard, and Tabasco.

Best day at The Coalinga? The day my friend Scott held his own retirement party after he spontaneously quit his 20-year job in Sioux Falls radio the night before. Party lasted from 10:00 AM ‘til 11:00 PM. Folks stopped by throughout the day to pay their respects and buy him a drink. Laughter. Crying.

The best stunt at The Coalinga? The Coalinga Back Alley Dash. Order your drink and food at the Coalinga. Sneak out the back door. Run like the wind up the ally, up the rickety back stairs of Smoe’s. Order a shot. Run like the wind out the front door and up to 8th Street to Walter’s Hi-Ho. Shoot a Grain Belt…then repeat. By the time you get back to the Coalinga, your food is ready, and you’re sweating like a son-of-a-gun.

What's your favorite Little Coalinga memory?

