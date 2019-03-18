You Could Own This Original KISS Painting by Artist Garibaldi

The KISS Army of Sioux Falls will not only remember a loud and high energy concert on March 6, 2019, with the rock icons, but also the opening act: David Garibaldi .

Garibaldi is a performance painter who absolutely stunned the crowd with his speed, style, rock ‘n’ roll attitude, and vibrant artwork. He’s flat out one of the best artists I’ve ever seen.

He started the night painting Steven Tyler from Aerosmith, then Mick Jagger from the Rolling Stones, and then the special 8 x 5 canvas masterpiece concluded his set featuring the four members of KISS set in front of the falls that made our city famous. It’s truly one of a kind!

After its completion, it was immediately taken backstage where Simmons, Stanley, Singer, and Thayer all autographed the artwork.

Anthony Wright/Results Radio

Here’s where it gets really goosebumps crazy cool.

How do you get in on the auction?!? Text KISS to 243725 for a link to bid .

You will receive a link to the bidding site. Click that link to register with your contact information. Once you finish registering, it will send you a confirmation link.

Simply click on that link, click on the menu and select "KISS Painting" to bid!

Bidding starts at $1,000. Once a bid is placed, you are notified every time you are outbid.