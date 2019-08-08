You Can Now Get Disney+ HULU and ESPN+ for $12.99 a Month!

Big news coming out from Disney, Yesterday, they announced that they'll bundle Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for a grand total of $12.99 a month. According to the Verge, the Hulu you will be getting is the one that features advertisements, which is normally $5.99 a month. ESPN+ is regularly $4.99 a month. So if you take the deal, you're paying five bucks less per month than if you paid for all three separately.

Now, you CAN get Disney+ for $69.99 a year if you pay all at once, but that averages out to about $5.80 a month . . . so it's STILL cheaper to get the bundle. By comparison, a single Netflix subscription costs anywhere between $9 and $16 a month.

The article goes on to say that Disney's plan is to ultimately provide a ton of content in three distinct areas: general entertainment, family, and sports. The streaming package will be available in the fall.

