You Can Help Name the New Bomb Squad Robot in Sioux Falls

Law enforcement here in the Sioux Empire has a brand new member that just joined the force. This new team member has been tasked with a very important mission, the mission of keeping fellow law enforcement officers safe.

Your mission, should you decide to accept it, is to help select the name of the latest member of the Sioux Empire law enforcement team.

The bomb squad here in the Sioux Falls area is in the process of welcoming a brand new robot with the latest technology to the team, and KSFY TV reports they could use the publics help in determining the name of the new lifesaving device.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told KSFY , the bomb squad asked students in 23 public and private schools in the Sioux Falls area to come up with possible names for the new bomb squad robot. 2,500 submissions were received. Bomb squad officers then got to work by narrowing the submissions down to three possible names, and that's where you come in.

Now through Sunday, (December 9) at midnight, the public is asked to cast their vote on the Sioux Falls Police Department's Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also help name the robot by filling out a survey .

Here are the names you'll be choosing from, Trax, Boomer and Agent 605.

According to KSFY , once the winning name is determined, a name decal will be placed on the arm of the bomb robot. Then, the school where the winning name came from will receive a visit from the new robot, along with other members of the Sioux Falls bomb squad team.

The Sioux Empire bomb squad is made up of members of the sheriff's office and the police and fire rescue departments.

Source: KSFY TV