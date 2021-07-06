You Can Help ‘Drive Out’ Domestic Violence in the Sioux Empire

It's an issue that is happening in the shadows all around us on a regular basis and no matter how much we want to think it's not that prevalent in the Sioux Empire, the numbers tell a very chilling story.

Domestic violence impacts 1-in-3 women and is the leading cause of injury for females in the state.

But they aren't alone.

1-in-4 men in South Dakota will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, while a staggering 70 percent of children are exposed to abuse.

And things aren't getting any better, thanks to COVID-19, which saw a number of victims forced to spend extended time social distancing at home with their abusers.

If you are as disturbed by these statistics as I am, then let's vow to make 2021 the year we do something to curb the abuse in our own backyard.

I'm honored to partner with the Children's Inn and Vern Eide Motorcars to give hope to survivors of domestic violence in the Sioux Empire thru the Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign.

It's an effort to bring awareness to this growing problem and raise money to fund the trained professionals at the Children's Inn in Sioux Falls who need access to all of the resources they can get to try break this violent cycle.

So what can you do?

You can take to social media to let everyone in your inner circle that you are standing up in support of this cause. Make sure you include #DriveOutDV with your post.

You can also use these tags to give your message the maximum reach:

Facebook: @ChildrensInnSD

Instagram: @chssdorg

Twitter: @chssdorg

Linkedin: @childrens-inn

If you have witnessed firsthand the devastation domestic violence has had in your life, please share as much as you are comfortable with.

If you're fortunate enough to not have experienced abuse but are looking for a powerful story to share as to why this cause is so important to you, please consider sharing this video from Jim Lake at Vern Eide Motorcars:

Margie's Story from Children's Home Society on Vimeo.

From now until July 10, Jim and his wife Barb are matching all gifts made to Children's Inn and Drive Out Domestic Violence up to $25,000!

You can also show your support for the campaign by purchasing some 'Drive Out Domestic Violence' merchandise. There are shirts and sweatshirts to choose from in a variety of styles and colors.

The store closes on July 31st.

Always remember: Hope is Stronger Than Fear.