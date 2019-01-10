You Can Call The Sioux Falls Pothole Hotline

If you've driven around Sioux Falls you no doubt have encountered a pothole or two. And even though it's winter in South Dakota the Sioux Falls street crews are still out taking care of the cities potholes.

If you'd like to report a pothole in your neighborhood or one that you encountered around town, you can report it on your phone or online.

To report a pothole you'd like to see given some attention you can go to Siouxfalls.org . They are encouraging residents to report issues they encounter on the roadways. Service requests are generated by the Pothole Hotline 367-8002, by direct phone calls to the Street Maintenance Division 367-8255, or by filling out the form at Siouxfalls.org/pothole .

Online they ask that you please fill out 3 options to give them the best description of the location of the pothole. If you want to be contacted about the pothole, fill out the contact information in the form.

Option 1 example: 132 N Dakota Ave (in front of city hall)

Option 2 example: Corner of 8th and Dakota

Option 3 example: 8th street between Dakota and Main