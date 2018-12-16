Yellies the Popular Christmas Toy Fueled by Kids Screams

Every holiday season there seems to be a toy that takes to the shelves, and seems to be impossible with it's popularity to keep it in stock.

You might even remember a movie called Jingle All the Way with Arnold Schwarzenegger made about the struggle of parents trying to get the impossible prized Christmas toy.

Have you seen or better yet heard of Yellies?

This toy is flying off the shelves and flying after kids that are yelling.

It reminds me of the Monsters Inc movie and seems to be one of 2018 hottest Christmas gifts.

According to Business Insider:

Yellies are a new line of furry, spider-like toys activated by people yelling. The louder the kids yell, the faster the Yellies scoot-a function that many see as an end to any hope of holiday peace and quite.

To read the entire Business Insider article click here.

Sources: Business Insider