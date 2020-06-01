Yankton Riverboat Days Cancelled

This year would have marked the 36th Annual Riverboat Days /Summer Arts Festival in Yankton, South Dakota. The largest event all summer long for the river city that attracts over 100,000 people each year. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic organizers have made the decision to cancel.

I remember the first year while living and working in Yankton. Parades, rodeos, live entertainment, mud volleyball, and the food all down along the riverfront. And that being the location the river itself became a stage for water ski clubs to perform.

The Yankton P & D reports that Riverboat Days co-chair John Kraft confirmed the cancellation. “It was definitely a tough decision for the board to make,” Kraft said. “The last few weeks, they’ve been watching the COVID numbers as well as consulting with local officials to try and come up with a plan that would make it possible for us to have the event.”

The people of Yankton should be proud of this summer event and how they have transformed their city into a showpiece for the public to enjoy.’

Many who escape the Sioux Falls and Sioux City areas for the summer often make the tract to Yankton for the river. It's great fishing on the Missouri River and hundreds of camping sites on both the South Dakota and Nebraska sides.

And after having our Hot Harley Nights here in Sioux Falls canceled this year I was holding out for the short drive to Yankton for that weekend in August.

Well, see you next year.