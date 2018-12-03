Yankton Police Cuff and Stuff The Grinch

The annual Festival of Lights was held in Yankton on Thursday (November, 29) at which point the Yankton Police Department reported an encounter with a rather large, ill-tempered, green parade goer: The Grinch.

It's quite obvious that in addition to protecting and serving, the Yankton Police Department has a great sense of humor. Along with a fun video the YPD posted the following on their Facebook page:

Press Release: Last night, the Yankton Police Department received numerous reports of a green man attempting to steal Christmas near the downtown area. Officers responded immediately and a male who identified himself as The Grinch, was apprehended without incident. Christmas is safe in Yankton!

“And the Grinch, with his Grinch-feet ice cold in the snow, stood puzzling and puzzling, how could it be so? It came without ribbons. It came without tags. It came without packages, boxes or bags. And he puzzled and puzzled 'till his puzzler was sore. Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn't before. What if Christmas, he thought, doesn't come from a store. What if Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.”

Well played YPD!