Yankton Man Who Allegedly Dismembered Body Appears Before Judge

A man accused of killing his girlfriend, dismembering her body and dumping it in a Michigan river made his first court appearance in front of a South Dakota Judge.

Stephen Falkenberg made his initial court appearance Thursday (April 21) in Yankton County Circuit Court. Magistrate Judge Kasey Sorensen read Falkenberg the charges of second-degree murder, which he said he understood According to WNAX.

He is charged with killing 46-year-old Tamara LaFramboise on or about March first by her Mother who resides in New Mexico. Her dismembered body was found in a Menominee Michigan County stream last Saturday. Falkenberg was arrested in Sioux Falls on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities in Michigan say they continue to search for body parts. Outside of the courthouse, prayers were being said by Frances Zephier. "Her mother deserves to bury her daughter whole," Zephier said as she talked with KSFY TV News reporter Jill Langland. "And her head, I mean, as a woman, as a mother, I just couldn't imagine."

Assistant Attorney General Doug Barnett is leading the prosecution. 44-year-old Falkenberg is represented by Clint Sargent of Sioux Falls, who had no comment after the court appearance.

The next hearing is April second. Falkenberg is being held on in the Yankton County Jail on a one million dollar bond.