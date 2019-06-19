Yankton Lands 2021 World Archery Championships

The best archers on the planet are coming to South Dakota in 2021.

Yankton has been awarded the 51st World Archery Championships in two years. The bid was awarded at the World Archery Congress in the Netherlands.

The event will take place at Yankton's NFAA Easton Archery Center, which has previously hosted the 2015 World Archery Youth Championships and the 2018 World Archery Indoor Championships. It will also host the 2020 World Archery Field Championships.

The 100 acre Yankton facility is home to the National Field Archery Association Foundation and includes three outdoor field ranges, a 3D range, two FITA ranges, a 90m indoor range with a raised viewers’ mezzanine, two classrooms, a fitness studio, an art studio, and the NFAA Foundation Archery Museum.

Ticket information for the 2021 event will be released at a later date.

This weekend (June 22), the center will host the South Dakota State Outdoor & Rushmore Cup outdoor target championships.