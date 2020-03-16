Xcel Energy Suspends Disconnections Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As concerns and uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak continue to mount, Xcel Energy has announced they will not disconnect residential customers' electric service in South Dakota until further notice.

Dakota News Now reports that customers who have difficulty paying their electric or natural gas bills, payment plans can be arranged to help customers individual circumstances.

The company says this move has been initiated to help communities and families who are facing challenges caused by the spread of COVID-19.

Contact information for Xcel Energy can be through their website.

