Wynton Marsalis has been wowing audiences and the music world since he was just a kid. Along the way, he has gained a reputation as a master trumpeter, an amazing composer, an innovative teacher, and of course a multiple award winner.

He has won a slew of honorary degrees from universities far and wide, not to mention, a few Grammys, a Pulitzer Prize, National Medal of Arts, the American Arts Council Education Award, and too many others to list here.

He is also the artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center and performs with the orchestra of the same name.

The reason I bring all this up? This extraordinary musician and that incredible orchestra are coming to Sioux Falls this holiday season for what promises to be a remarkable evening of entertainment!

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and music director Marcus Printup continue a beloved annual tradition with Big Band Holidays. Featuring soulful, big band versions of classics like “Jingle Bells,” “Joy to the World,” and “Brazilian Sleigh Ride,” Big Band Holidays is an uplifting holiday program that plays to sold-out audiences around the country every December.

They will be here in Sioux Falls at the Jeschke Fine Arts Center, University of Sioux Falls on December, 7, at 8 PM.

Tickets go on sale at the Washington Pavilion box office on Friday, September 6 at 9:30 AM. If you're a Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues series subscriber you can purchase your tickets a day earlier (December 6, at 9:30 AM).

For more information see Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society, Washington Pavilion, or call 367-6000.

Sources: Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society, Wikipedia, and Washington Pavilion