WWE Superstar Reveals his Cancer is in Remission

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns announced that his cancer is in remission.

Regins announced back in October of 2018 on RAW that he had leukemia 11 years ago and that it had returned.

He decided to take an indefinite leave of absence and gave up his WWE Universal Championship.

Since then he has been battling the disease and gave an update on RAW.

There was no timetable given by Reigns on when he will be back in the ring, but regardless his story continues to a great one for all those battling cancer.