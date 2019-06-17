WWE Smackdown Live Returns to Sioux Falls on August 20

Jerry Palleschi/Results Radio

Sioux Falls and the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will host another nationally televised WWE event as Smackdown Live returns.

WWE Smackdown Live returns to Sioux Falls on Tuesday, August 20. The event will be broadcasted nationwide on the USA Network. This will be your chance to see stars such as WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Bayley (card subject to change).

This will be the second time that the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center hosts WWE Smackdown Live. The first time was back in September 2017 when Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Randy Orton to become the number one contender for the WWE Championship. Overall, this will be the third televised WWE event in Sioux Falls with the city hosting WWE Monday Night Raw back in July 2018.

Tickets for WWE Smackdown Live in Sioux Falls go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10:00 AM on Ticketmaster and at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center box office. Tickets begin at $15.