Writing Workshop in Sioux Falls Saturday Afternoon

I write poetry and there is this difficult process when it comes to editing the poems you develop a relationship with. Some advice from people who have been there and done that is always a great way to make it through the editing process.

A Poetry Revision Workshop will be held at Full Circle Book Co-op Saturday from 4:00 pm till 6:00 pm.

From the Facebook event post:

You spent National Poetry Month (April) working on new material or pouring over your old poems. Now, it’s time to take apart a couple of your best (or worst!) pieces and make them better.

In this writing & revision workshop, creative writing instructor and poet Marcella Prokop will help you revise work and create something new.

In this 2-hour workshop we’ll do the following:

• Revise a poem of your own

• Give and receive feedback from others on said poem, before and after revision

• Create new work (not just whatever comes of revision)

Please bring the following:

• 2 printed copies of one poem you would like to revise

• Something to take notes on (notebook and pen or laptop, tablet, etc.

• A willingness to try new things and hear feedback from others

$10 - Pay upon arrival, May 4 - 4pm. About Marcella

Marcella Prokop is a writer, educator and vagabond at heart. Neither wholly Colombian nor American, her dual identity shapes her writing and her place in the world. Marcella’s work has been published online or in print by Ploughshares, Pank, The Brooklyn Review, and the Christian Science Monitor, among others. She lives in Minnesota, teaches creative writing online and is working on a collection of poetry that explores social (in)justice in Colombia. Occasionally, she updates her blog at marcellaprokop.com. Also on Saturday May 4th at there is a Beer and Poetry event with co owner Sion Lidster releasing two new books at the Full Circle Book Co-op .