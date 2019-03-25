Wrestlemania 35 Highlighted by First-Ever Women’s Main Event

Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair will make history on April 7, 2019, as they become the first women to main event a Wrestlemania for the WWE.

WWE finally announced the match that would headline the company's biggest show of the year and they went with the match most expected to main event the show. For the first time ever, the women's division of WWE will close out Wrestlemania.

It has been a long, long road to get to this point. Women's matches at Wrestlemania were fairly scarce from Wrestlemania 1-13. More started mixing into the show between Wrestlemania 14-30, but getting on to the card was not simple. 15 years ago at Wrestlemania XX, Molly Holly had her head shaved during the show as a way to get on the card. Bruce Prichard confirmed on his podcast that Holly pitched the idea a few weeks before Wrestlemania XX as a way for her title match against Victoria to take place.

Those days have long ended and women's wrestling has taken a turn into the right direction. Lynch, Flair, and Sasha Banks stole the show at Wrestlemania 32 in 2016 in front of the largest audience to attend the event. That match helped launch the women to the next level, and the addition of Rousey to WWE this past year has also expanded the reach to outside of the standard walls of professional wrestling. The division has grown immensely over the last three years, and it's about time that they get the chance to main event the biggest show of the year.

Rousey, Flair, and Lynch will stand in the ring on Sunday, April 7 with pressure at an all-time high. This moment is one that is overdue and one in which all three of them will come out as megastars. They won't fail, and it will be the main event that people will talk about for years to come.

Wrestlemania 35 takes place at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, April 7 at 6:00 PM CT.