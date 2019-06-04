Would You Watch Former Timberwolf Isaiah Rider in the Big3?

Would you watch former Minnesota Timbewolves first round pick Isaiah Rider in the Big3 league?

If it is up to Rider, he will be the latest member of the fairly new league.

I'm not sure if Rider has any game left but if he could just recreate the between the legs dunk he did during his playing days in the NBA Dunk contest, he would make it well worth it to watch.

Rider never turned out to be the player the Timberwolves thought they were getting, but he did have decent numbers with the Wolves and went on to win a NBA championship with the Lakers as a bench player.

The Big3 league was created by legendary rapper Ice Cube in which teams of 3 compete in half court 3 on 3 games.

The television partner for the Big3 has been Fox Sports 1.