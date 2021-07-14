Would You Pay $200 For An Order Of These French Fries?

It looks like a new World Record has been broken. This restaurant is selling an order of French Fries for $200.

Monday was National French Fry Day and Serendipity 3 in Manhattan set a new record by adding a $200 side of fries to their menu. They posted a picture on Instagram and proclaimed:

"We broke another Guinness World Record! Chef Joe and Chef Freddy are celebrating #NationalFrenchFryDay the right way... making the world’s most expensive fries that will be available on the menu for a whopping $200. Made with upstate Chipperbeck potatoes, Dom Perignon Champagne and J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, Guerande truffle salt, Urbani summer truffle oil and topped with shaved Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello."

You can find lots of great fries in South Dakota for much less than $200 bucks. And if you are looking for the tastiest fries in the state Best Things South Dakota says these are the Top 9 Best Spots for French Fries in South Dakota:

J.L. Beers, Sioux Falls Sickies Garage, Rapid City/Sioux Falls Black Hills Burger and Bun Company, Custer Ode to Food and Drinks, Sioux Falls Lewie's Saloon & Eatery Taphouse 41, Sioux Falls Badlands Saloon and Grille, Wall Mustang Sally's, Deadwood BaRLee’s, Keystone