Tucked away in the northeastern corner of Iowa is a picturesque piece of paradise. Just south of Rochester, Minnesota across the border near Decorah, Iowa you will find the Upper Iowa River.

Would You Like To Float Down This Amazing Iowa River?

This part of Iowa is lush with Oak trees, Maples, Pines, and limestone cliffs.

Last weekend we floated down the Upper Iowa River. We got on the river just northwest of a little town called Bluffton. There are a number of entry points where you can launch your vessel and many places where you can exit the river.

You can design a trip that lasts from just an hour or much longer if you prefer. If you don't have a canoe or kayak there are many places where you can rent them along with paddles and life vests.

There are also some fine Airbnb accommodations in the area like “The Tuckaway” (pictured below) which is just outside of Decorah by a little town called Bluffton.

For about $65 bucks a night you can stay in this wonderful Airbnb. It's the lower level of a house located in the wooded countryside just minutes from many places where you can launch canoes and kayaks on the Upper Iowa River.

This incredible part of the Upper Iowa River is like no other when it comes to breathtaking scenery. And if you are into fishing you'll find plenty of plump Brown Trout stocked in the local rivers and streams.

Plan to pack a lunch, snacks, and beverages for your water adventure. The flow of the river is usually just steady with a couple of riffles that will provide a bit more of an exciting pace. The main thing you'll want to do is prepare to relax and enjoy the amazing vistas.